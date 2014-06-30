UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South African upscale food and clothing retailer said on Monday it would not sweeten its $2.1 billion takeover offer for Australia's David Jones .
Woolworths also said it would not raise its offer to buy out minorities in its other Australian investment, Country Road , in which it owns nearly 90 percent. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources