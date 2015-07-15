* Woolworths annual sales up 55 pct
* Woolworths shares up 4.5 pct
* Shoprite set to miss annual sales forecasts
* Massmart sales grow 9 pct
(Adds Massmart trading update)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 15 South Africa's Woolworths
Holdings Ltd said sales had surged 55 percent over the
past year, boosted by the first contribution from David Jones
after it bought the Australian department store chain last
August.
The sales growth guidance for the year to the end of June is
above a 51.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts
for the food and clothing retailer.
Shares in Woolworths, which have risen about 24 percent this
year, climbed 4.5 percent to 99.10 rand by 1450 GMT.
Excluding the impact of David Jones, sales grew 12 percent,
slightly slower than a year ago, reflecting slack consumer
spending in its mainstay South African market.
The $2 billion deal for Australia's David Jones was designed
to create a southern hemisphere retail giant and helped reduce
the company's reliance on South Africa.
Retailers in Africa's most advanced economy are struggling
to boost sales growth as shoppers battle high personal debt
levels and rising energy prices affected by currency weakness.
Rival Shoprite Holdings said in a trading update
that its sales rose 11.2 percent in the year through June,
lagging a 13 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine
SmartEstimates.
Shares in the company, Africa's biggest grocer and one that
focuses on staple products for low-income consumers, were down
2.7 percent at 167.35 rand.
Massmart, a unit of Wal-Mart, said its
revenue for the six months through June rose 9 percent to 38.9
billion rand, buoyed by a 16 percent jump in building material
sales. Shares in the operator of Game, Makro and Builders
Warehouse stores were little changed.
Woolworths, however, has fared better than rivals such as
Shoprite and Pick n Pay as its well-heeled consumers
continue to splash out on its gourmet ostrich burgers and
high-margin clothing label, Country Road, among other items.
The company is expected to release full results for the year
to the end of June towards the end of August. Shoprite's annual
results are due on Aug. 19 and Massmart's half-year numbers on
Aug. 27.
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Fenton
and Keith Weir)