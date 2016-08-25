JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South African retailer
Woolworths Holdings reported an 8.9 percent rise in
full-year profit as its food sales gained more market share
despite a weak economy its home market.
* Adjusted diluted headline earnings per share was 453.4
cents for the year until June 30 compared to 416.4 cents in the
previous year.
* Woolworths Food continues to gain market share, the
company said.
* Headline earnings per share (EPS) is the main profit
measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off
times.
* The retailer bought Australian department store David
Jones in 2014.
* "The South African customer continues to be under
pressure, and the Australian trading environment continues to be
tough," Woolworths said in a statement.
* Both markets have become more competitive with the arrival
of northern hemisphere retailers and increased promotional
activity, the company said.
