SYDNEY, Oct 6 (RLPC) - Australia's largest retailer
Woolworths Ltd and its lead banks ANZ, Commonwealth of Australia
and National Australia Bank
have rejigged a A$800m five-year refinancing to include a
three-year tranche, a banking source said, after getting
feedback from potential lenders battling spiralling funding
costs.
The new loan structure comprises a A$400m three-year tranche
and a A$400m five-year tranche. The deal was originally launched
to market in September as an all five-year deal.
Margins are 110bp over BBSY for the three-year tranche and
130bp over BBSY for the five-year tranche, based on Woolworths'
current rating of A-minus from S&P, and the fee is 70bp for both
tranches. This works out to an improved all-in of 130bp-plus
based on an average life of four years, compared to the
yield for a straight five-year deal.
"For an A-minus rated company of the status of Woolworths,
the price is fairly good," the source said.
Woolworths has asked shortlisted banks, culled from a
first-round auction process, to seek formal approval from credit
committees to commit to the deal.
There is also the possibility the deal size could increase
as the leads have been speaking to other lenders who did not
clear the initial pricing hurdle to reconsider their
participation.
The company needs to refinance up to A$1.6bn of debt, and
has other options including the private placement market to
refinance the balance. However, under its internal risk
management structures, it needs to have at least A$1bn of
undrawn lines in emergencies.
The deal comes at a time when appetite for Australian
companies is waning among Asian and European banks hit hard by
rising funding costs and heightenedrisk adversion. Taiwanese
lenders, for example, have been badly affected bythe current
market volatility. They now struggle to participate in deals
priced below 150bp for three years, bankers say.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne)