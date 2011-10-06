(Repeats RLPC story from Oct 6 to additional subscribers)

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (RLPC) - Australia's largest retailer Woolworths Ltd and its lead banks ANZ, Commonwealth of Australia and National Australia Bank have rejigged a A$800m five-year refinancing to include a three-year tranche, a banking source said, after getting feedback from potential lenders battling spiralling funding costs.

The new loan structure comprises a A$400m three-year tranche and a A$400m five-year tranche. The deal was originally launched to market in September as an all five-year deal.

Margins are 110bp over BBSY for the three-year tranche and 130bp over BBSY for the five-year tranche, based on Woolworths' current rating of A-minus from S&P, and the fee is 70bp for both tranches. This works out to an improved all-in of 130bp-plus based on an average life of four years, compared to the yield for a straight five-year deal.

"For an A-minus rated company of the status of Woolworths, the price is fairly good," the source said.

Woolworths has asked shortlisted banks, culled from a first-round auction process, to seek formal approval from credit committees to commit to the deal.

There is also the possibility the deal size could increase as the leads have been speaking to other lenders who did not clear the initial pricing hurdle to reconsider their participation.

The company needs to refinance up to A$1.6bn of debt, and has other options including the private placement market to refinance the balance. However, under its internal risk management structures, it needs to have at least A$1bn of undrawn lines in emergencies.

The deal comes at a time when appetite for Australian companies is waning among Asian and European banks hit hard by rising funding costs and heightenedrisk adversion. Taiwanese lenders, for example, have been badly affected bythe current market volatility. They now struggle to participate in deals priced below 150bp for three years, bankers say. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne)