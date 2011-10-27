* Comparable store Aust. food & liquor up 1.9 pct vs 2.7 pct consensus

* Big W same-store sales down 4.2 pct in Q1

* Debt issue "very significantly" oversubscribed

* Shares dip in stronger market (Adds CEO, analyst view, notes issue, Tata contract comment)

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Oct 27 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest supermarket chain, missed forecasts with its slowest quarterly sales growth in over a year as consumers remained cautious.

The retailer posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter comparable store sales in Australian food and liquor, missing analyst forecasts for 2.7 percent growth. It was the slowest pace since the final quarter of fiscal 2010.

Australian retailers have been forced to deeply discount stock as share values tumble, house prices soften, and consumers respond by saving, paying off debt and seeking out bargains.

Retailers from upmarket department store David Jones to electronics and furniture retailer Harvey Norman have been shocked by the tough sale conditions, which has seen a number of retailers close altogether.

Markets are pricing a cut to Australia's interest rates on Nov. 1, although both Woolworths and rival Wesfarmers say that will not do much to enliven consumers.

"On its own it won't change too much - I don't think," said Woolworths Chief Executive Grant O'Brien.

"It (retailing) is patchy and those that have got money are spending it but there are groups that are also being very careful with what they spend," he said.

Shares in Woolworths fell 0.3 percent in a broader market up 2.5 percent. Wesfarmers, owner of Coles supermarkets, was up 2.5 percent.

"Woolworths reported a soft first-quarter sales result," said Citi analyst Craig Woolford. "The growth gap to Coles widened."

Wesfarmers said last week that same-store sales at Coles rose 5.2 percent in the first quarter.

Woolworths said sales were hit by tightened consumer spending and higher savings, interest rates, petrol and utility prices.

The company has said net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.

NEED TO IMPROVE

"There are areas where we need to improve and accelerate faster," said Chief Executive O'Brien.

"We're not standing still on this, we're looking to accelerate grocery," he said.

Average price deflation was 3.3 percent in the quarter as Woolworths slashed prices to compete with Coles.

Michael Heffernan, a senior client adviser and strategist at Austock, said the results were "not quite as good as Wesfarmers."

"They indicated that times are a bit tough out there," he added.

O'Brien, who took over this month, will update investors with a full-day briefing on Nov. 2.

A $700 million unsecured subordinated notes issue had been "very significantly" oversubscribed, O'Brien said.

Same-store sales at Big W fell 4.2 percent in the quarter, while consumer electronics in Australia fell 0.5 percent.

In August, Woolworths warned there were no signs of a recovery in consumer spending and tough conditions would crimp profit growth in 2012.

Sales from Woolworths' first Masters home-improvement store, which opened Sept. 1, had topped expectations in the first month of trade. Wesfarmers had said sales at its Bunnings chain had been hurt by the opening of a Masters nearby.

Woolworths, which also owns electronics chain Dick Smith, said total sales in the three months to Oct. 2 rose 4.9 percent to A$14.6 billion.

O'Brien dismissed reports that India's Tata Group had not renewed a five-year agreement for retailing consumer electronics in India, saying there was "no end to the contract as been reported."

"It's business as usual," he said. (Editing by Lincoln Feast and Vinu Pilakkott)