* Net profit up 5.1 pct in 2011, at bottom of company
guidance
* Subdued trading year predicted
* Second-half earnings A$962 mln vs A$925.2 mln a year
earlier
(Adds comment)
MELBOURNE, Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd ,
Australia's largest retailer, posted a 5.1 percent rise in year
profit, at the bottom end of its guidance, and said subdued
trading in 2012 would limit returns in the current year.
Net profit would rise between 2 percent and 6 percent in
fiscal 2012, Woolworths said on Thursday.
Higher savings by households in response to uncertainty
locally and offshore, and weak consumer confidence, particularly
in recent months, was likely to continue to restrict earnings
growth, the company said.
"Trading over the year will be subdued," Woolworths said in
a statement.
"The retail sector continues to endure the toughest
conditions in this current economic cycle," it said.
Woolworths, which owns electronics chain Dick Smith, said
net profit was A$2.124 billion ($2.228 billion) for the year to
June, up from A$2.02 billion a year earlier.
That just missed the median analyst forecast for A$2.147
billion. Woolworths said the figure was up 6.4 percent when
natural disaster costs were excluded.
Woolworths had forecast fiscal 2011 net profit growth in the
range of 5 percent to 8 percent, or A$2.121 billion to A$2.182
billion.
Woolworths Chief Executive Michael Luscombe, who is due to
retire at the end of September after 34 years, said last month
all retailers should brace for a "tough year for retailing" in
2012.
Luscombe will be replaced by Grant O'Brien, the firm's chief
operating officer for food and petrol business.
Department store Myer has predicted a challenging
period and rival David Jones also saw "extremely
difficult" conditions while forecasting a fall of up to 20
percent in net profit in the first half of 2012, even if sales
improve as it expects.
But Wesfarmers , owner of Coles supermarkets, said
the tendency to save was "not a bad thing."
"This is not a disaster. This is a more challenging time,"
Wesfarmers CEO Richard Goyder said last week while unveiling a
23 percent rise in earnings at Coles for fiscal 2011.
"Policy makers have been banging on for years about
Australians needing to save more, and we're doing that," he
said.
Supermarket sales held up better than Woolworths'
discretionary businesses, including discounter Big W, which has
been hurt by the cautious consumer mood.
Australian food an liquor earnings rose 7.5 percent for the
year.
Earnings at Big W fell 11.5 percent for the year but rose
5.7 percent in the second half.
Consumer electronics earnings in Australia and New Zealand
fell 27 percent for the year.
Shares in Woolworths, which this month fell below A$24 to
the lowest in almost three years, closed Wednesday at A$27.27.
The stock traded above A$30 in October.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)