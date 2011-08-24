* Net profit up 5.1 pct in 2011, at bottom of company guidance

* Subdued trading year predicted

* Second-half earnings A$962 mln vs A$925.2 mln a year earlier (Adds comment)

MELBOURNE, Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest retailer, posted a 5.1 percent rise in year profit, at the bottom end of its guidance, and said subdued trading in 2012 would limit returns in the current year.

Net profit would rise between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012, Woolworths said on Thursday.

Higher savings by households in response to uncertainty locally and offshore, and weak consumer confidence, particularly in recent months, was likely to continue to restrict earnings growth, the company said.

"Trading over the year will be subdued," Woolworths said in a statement.

"The retail sector continues to endure the toughest conditions in this current economic cycle," it said.

Woolworths, which owns electronics chain Dick Smith, said net profit was A$2.124 billion ($2.228 billion) for the year to June, up from A$2.02 billion a year earlier.

That just missed the median analyst forecast for A$2.147 billion. Woolworths said the figure was up 6.4 percent when natural disaster costs were excluded.

Woolworths had forecast fiscal 2011 net profit growth in the range of 5 percent to 8 percent, or A$2.121 billion to A$2.182 billion.

Woolworths Chief Executive Michael Luscombe, who is due to retire at the end of September after 34 years, said last month all retailers should brace for a "tough year for retailing" in 2012.

Luscombe will be replaced by Grant O'Brien, the firm's chief operating officer for food and petrol business.

Department store Myer has predicted a challenging period and rival David Jones also saw "extremely difficult" conditions while forecasting a fall of up to 20 percent in net profit in the first half of 2012, even if sales improve as it expects.

But Wesfarmers , owner of Coles supermarkets, said the tendency to save was "not a bad thing."

"This is not a disaster. This is a more challenging time," Wesfarmers CEO Richard Goyder said last week while unveiling a 23 percent rise in earnings at Coles for fiscal 2011.

"Policy makers have been banging on for years about Australians needing to save more, and we're doing that," he said.

Supermarket sales held up better than Woolworths' discretionary businesses, including discounter Big W, which has been hurt by the cautious consumer mood.

Australian food an liquor earnings rose 7.5 percent for the year.

Earnings at Big W fell 11.5 percent for the year but rose 5.7 percent in the second half.

Consumer electronics earnings in Australia and New Zealand fell 27 percent for the year.

Shares in Woolworths, which this month fell below A$24 to the lowest in almost three years, closed Wednesday at A$27.27. The stock traded above A$30 in October. ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)