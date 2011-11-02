* Trading seen subdued into 2013; flags may exit Dick Smith electronics

* Supermarket review may add A$2.5 bln to fresh food sales

* Home improvement launch to be beefed up after positive start

* Long term targeting 10 pct topline EPS, high single-digit sales growth

* Shares weakest in more than 3 years (Adds CEO comment)

Nov 2 The new chief of Woolworths Ltd unveiled on Wednesday plans to add billions to its Australian supermarket sales, as well as expanding faster into home improvement and a possible exit from electronics to cope with subdued retail conditions into 2013.

Shares in Australia's largest supermarket chain fell to A$23.40, their weakest in three-and-a-quarter years, as new Chief Executive Grant O'Brien announced a wholesale review of its supermarket strategy.

"We're not improving fast enough in grocery and non-food," O'Brien said, kicking off a full-day investor briefing.

The review would give new focus to "areas not accelerating quickly enough for my liking," he said.

"In the short term, and consistent with our guidance for this current financial year ... we believe trading will remain subdued, most probably through to the next financial year," O'Brien said.

Even a cut in interest rates announced by the central bank on Tuesday was not expected to jolt customers into action, with O'Brien last week playing down the impact of the much anticipated cut.

Rival Wesfarmers has also said it would not do much to enliven consumers, who have been saving, paying off debt and seeking bargains as share values tumble and house prices soften.

Challenges would continue for the next couple of years as global markets struggle to recover, he said, though changes in fresh food -- beef, lamb, mangoes, avocados and so on -- could secure up to A$2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) in additional sales.

Woolworths currently has around a 28 percent market share in fresh food, compared with 36 percent in grocery. It aims to lift the market share of the former toward matching grocery with changes in the supply chain, refurbished stores, better customer service and presentation, as well as new ranges and offers.

Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W, missed forecasts with a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter same-store food and liquor sales, compared with a 5.2 percent growth at rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers .

Woolworths was considering new international growth opportunities and planned to expand its new home improvement business faster, opening a new Masters store every 3.5 weeks on average as it competes with Wesfarmers' Bunnings chain.

" It's all about getting Masters right and continuing to reinvest in supermarkets to make sure they don't fall behind," said Peter Esho, analyst at broker City Index.

"It (Masters) is unlikely to hurt Wesfarmers as a group for a while. Woolies have thrown a lot of good money behind this, and they really need to generate a good return out of it. We think that will be very tough," Esho said.

Long term, the company is targeting 10 percent earnings growth and high single-digit sales growth, O'Brien said. More than 10,000 new retail jobs would be added in Australia and New Zealand this year.

Net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012, Woolworths has said.

A decision on the future of its Dick Smith electronics business would be announced by the end of February.

"We need to address areas of under performance in our portfolio of businesses and we need to revisit the ... consumer electronics category," O'Brien said, adding that customers had significantly changed the way they shop in that category.

Dick Smith sales have been falling in Australia as a strong local currency and competition from online sellers forced retailers to cut prices.

Shares in Woolworths, which traded near A$30 a year ago, were down 0.6 percent at A$23.52 at 0202 GMT, in an overall market off 1.6 percent. Wesfarmers, which also owns coal and insurance operations, was down 1.4 percent at A$31.73. ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)