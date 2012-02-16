* Headline EPS at 135.5 pct vs 100.6 cents

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 16 - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, helped by favourable swings in currencies and robust spending over the Christmas period.

Woolworths, which sells clothing and high-end food, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 135.5 cents in the six months to end-December compared with 100.6 cents a year earlier.

Woolworths, similar in style and products to Britain's Marks and Spencer Group Plc, said sales rose 11.1 percent to 14.2 billion rand ($1.84 billion).

The company said trading in the first six weeks of the second half suggested that it was likely to post a similar rate of growth through the end of June.

Consumer spending is improving in Africa's top economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage increases, but the outlook is uncertain due to high personal debt levels and chronic unemployment.

South African retail sales jumped 8.7 percent year-on-year in December, from an upwardly revised 7.2 percent growth in November and beating a 6.5 percent slow down economists had expected.

Shares in the company, which also operates in Australia through its unit Country Road Holdings, fell 1.55 percent, paring this year's gains to 7.2 percent. ($1 = 7.7336 South African rand)