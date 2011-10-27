Oct 27 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's
largest supermarket chain, expects shoppers to remain uncertain
beyond Christmas and into the New Year, new Chief Executive
Grant O'Brien said on Thursday.
O'Brien made the comments on a call with analysts and media.
Woolworths earlier posted a 1.9 percent rise in
first-quarter comparable store sales in Australian food and
liquor, missing expectations, and said the retail sector
continued to be hurt by lack of consumer confidence.
On Wednesday, Wesfarmers , Australia's No.2
supermarkets owner, said it expects consumer spending to remain
weak even if Australia's central bank cuts rates next week after
a benign inflation reading.
