Oct 27 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest supermarket chain, expects shoppers to remain uncertain beyond Christmas and into the New Year, new Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said on Thursday.

O'Brien made the comments on a call with analysts and media.

Woolworths earlier posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter comparable store sales in Australian food and liquor, missing expectations, and said the retail sector continued to be hurt by lack of consumer confidence.

On Wednesday, Wesfarmers , Australia's No.2 supermarkets owner, said it expects consumer spending to remain weak even if Australia's central bank cuts rates next week after a benign inflation reading. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)