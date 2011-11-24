Nov 24 Australia's Woolworths Ltd
said patchy sales seen in the first quarter had continued in
recent weeks, and lower interest rates had not significantly
changed sales.
"It's simply been more of the same," Chief Executive Grant
O'Brien told journalists.
Woolworths was hopeful Christmas trade would be buoyant
after a rate cut earlier this month, but O'Brien said there was
"nothing by way of a strong trend at this point" to indicate
lower rates had kick started spending so far.
Earlier, department store David Jones said its
first quarter sales dropped 11 percent but the November rate cut
had boosted its business.
