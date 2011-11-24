Nov 24 Australia's Woolworths Ltd said patchy sales seen in the first quarter had continued in recent weeks, and lower interest rates had not significantly changed sales.

"It's simply been more of the same," Chief Executive Grant O'Brien told journalists.

Woolworths was hopeful Christmas trade would be buoyant after a rate cut earlier this month, but O'Brien said there was "nothing by way of a strong trend at this point" to indicate lower rates had kick started spending so far.

Earlier, department store David Jones said its first quarter sales dropped 11 percent but the November rate cut had boosted its business. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)