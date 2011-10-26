Oct 27 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest supermarket chain, posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter comparable store sales in Australian food and liquor, missing expectations, and said the retail sector continued to be hurt by lack of consumer confidence.

A Reuters survey of six analysts had expected 2.7 percent growth.

Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W and electronics chain Dick Smith, said total sales in the three months to Oct 2 rose 4.9 percent to A$14.6 billion from A$13.9 billion a year ago.

In August, Woolworths warned there were no signs of a recovery in consumer spending and tough conditions would crimp profit growth in 2012.

Woolworths has said net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.

Shares in Woolworths ended Wednesday at A$24.15. The stock traded near A$30 a year ago. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)