Oct 27 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's
largest supermarket chain, posted a 1.9 percent rise in
first-quarter comparable store sales in Australian food and
liquor, missing expectations, and said the retail sector
continued to be hurt by lack of consumer confidence.
A Reuters survey of six analysts had expected 2.7 percent
growth.
Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W and electronics
chain Dick Smith, said total sales in the three months to Oct 2
rose 4.9 percent to A$14.6 billion from A$13.9 billion a year
ago.
In August, Woolworths warned there were no signs of a
recovery in consumer spending and tough conditions would crimp
profit growth in 2012.
Woolworths has said net profit growth would be limited to
between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.
Shares in Woolworths ended Wednesday at A$24.15. The stock
traded near A$30 a year ago.
