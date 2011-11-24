Nov 24 Australia's Woolworths Ltd will announce in February plans for it struggling Dick Smith electronics business as it battles soft trading conditions that it expects for many more months.

"In the short term, the realities and challenges mean we believe trading will remain subdued, most probably through to the next financial year," Chief Executive Grant O'Brien told shareholders.

Woolworths previously said it was reviewing the future of the Dick Smith unit.

Net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012, Woolworths has said.

Earlier, department store David Jones said its first quarter sales dropped 11 percent. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)