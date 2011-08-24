MELBOURNE Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest retailer, posted a year profit at the bottom end of its guidance and said net profit would rise between 2 percent and 6 percent in 2012 in a subdued trading year.

Woolworths, which owns electronics chain Dick Smith, said net profit was A$2.124 billion for the year to June, up from A$2.02 billion a year earlier.

That just missed the median analyst forecast for A$2.147 billion.

Woolworths ha d forecast fiscal 2011 net profit growth in the range of 5 percent to 8 percent , or A$ 2.121 billion to A$ 2.182 billion .

Woolworths said last month all retailers should brace for a "tough year for retailing" in 2012.