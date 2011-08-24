MELBOURNE Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd ,
Australia's largest retailer, posted a year profit at the bottom
end of its guidance and said net profit would rise between 2
percent and 6 percent in 2012 in a subdued trading year.
Woolworths, which owns electronics chain Dick Smith, said net
profit was A$2.124 billion for the year to June, up from A$2.02
billion a year earlier.
That just missed the median analyst forecast for A$2.147
billion.
Woolworths ha d forecast fiscal 2011
net profit growth in the range of 5 percent to 8
percent , or A$ 2.121 billion to
A$ 2.182 billion .
Woolworths said last month all retailers should brace for a
"tough year for retailing" in 2012.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; editing by Sonali Paul)