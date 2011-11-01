Nov 2 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest supermarket chain, will expand its new home improvement business and look offshore for growth opportunities as it warned of continuing subdued trading in its core food and liquor business into fiscal 2013.

Woolworths also said it was reviewing its investment in its Dick Smith electronics business.

Long term, the company is targeting 10 percent earnings growth and high single-digit sales growth, Chief Executive Grant O'Brien told analysts as he kicked off a full-day investor briefing.

Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W and electronics chain Dick Smith, missed forecasts with a 1.9 percent rise in first quarter sales and has said net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.

Shares in Woolworths ended Tuesday at A$23.67, its weakest in three-and-a-quarter years. The stock traded near A$30 a year ago. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)