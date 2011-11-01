Nov 2 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's
largest supermarket chain, will expand its new home improvement
business and look offshore for growth opportunities as it warned
of continuing subdued trading in its core food and liquor
business into fiscal 2013.
Woolworths also said it was reviewing its investment in its
Dick Smith electronics business.
Long term, the company is targeting 10 percent earnings
growth and high single-digit sales growth, Chief Executive Grant
O'Brien told analysts as he kicked off a full-day investor
briefing.
Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W and electronics
chain Dick Smith, missed forecasts with a 1.9 percent rise in
first quarter sales and has said net profit growth would be
limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.
Shares in Woolworths ended Tuesday at A$23.67, its weakest in
three-and-a-quarter years. The stock traded near A$30 a year
ago.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)