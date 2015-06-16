SYDNEY, June 17 Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Grant O'Brien would retire after nearly four years at the helm of the Australian supermarket company, which is searching for a replacement.

Woolworths has had declining sales in the face of stiff competition and low consumer confidence. Its shares have dropped nearly 13 percent so far this year.

Woolworths expects to deliver full year net profit after tax before significant items broadly in line with A$2.45 billion (US$1.90 billion) posted in 2014. Including the impact of significant items, it expects FY15 net profit after tax to be approximately A$2.15 billion. ($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)