UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Removes incorrect reference to Lowe's as a brand in paragraph two)
SYDNEY Aug 12 Australia's Woolworths Ltd said on Tuesday its home improvements business would miss its guidance, posting a bigger loss this year than last year and not breaking even until after 2016.
The business, including the Masters and Home Timber and Hardware brands, has been a long-running drag on earnings at Woolworths, which operates Australia's largest supermarket chain.
"We are disappointed we will not reach this guidance," Woolworths said in a statement.
"We remain confident that the Home Improvement business will be a material profit contributor for Woolworths and will deliver an acceptable return on investment." (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources