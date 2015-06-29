Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SYDNEY, June 29 Shares of Australian No. 1 supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd eased on Monday as speculation it may be the object of a takeover approach from U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP failed to gather momentum.
The shares were down 1.9 percent in early trading, in line with the broader market. On Friday, Woolworths shares leapt 5.6 percent to a four-week high after a news website reported the unsourced takeover rumour.
Woolworths and KKR declined to comment on the report.
Speculation that the A$34 billion ($25.89 billion) firm may be a takeover target emerged after it downgraded earnings twice this year, amid stiff pricing competition from No. 2 grocer Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd.
In particular, Woolworths is widely expected to reconsider the future of its loss-making hardware chain Masters, co-owned with U.S. firm Lowes Companies Inc.
In 2012, Woolworths sold home electronics business Dick Smith to Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners for A$20 million, only to watch Anchorage list the same business a year later for A$344 million. The company was worth A$481 million on Monday.
