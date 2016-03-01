UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, March 2 Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it has downgraded Australia's Woolworths Ltd as a result of increased competition to the country's largest supermarket chain.
Moody's said it has assigned Woolworths a rating of Baa2 from Baa1, while its outlook for the grocery chain remains negative. (Reporting by Colin Packham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.