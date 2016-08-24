UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
SYDNEY Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's biggest grocery chain by sales, posted its first annual loss since listing on Thursday due to billions of dollars in write-offs from exiting its hardware business.
The company reported a net loss of A$1.2 billion ($913.6 million) for the year to June 26, compared to a net profit of A$2.1 billion the previous year. The loss included a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion to quit a hardware joint venture with U.S.-based Lowe's Companies Inc.
($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.