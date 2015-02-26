SYDNEY Feb 27 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday announced senior leadership changes and warned full-year earnings will come it at the bottom end of consensus estimates due to planned investments.

It now expects annual net profit after tax, before significant items at the lower end of analysts' growth forecast range of 1.8-6.6 percent.

Earlier, Woolworths posted a 3.1 percent drop in net profit for the half-year ended Jan.4 to A$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion). Sales rose 1.8 percent to A$32.4 billion during the period. It announced an interim dividend of 67 cents a share.

The retailer would invest in its supermarkets business to restore sales momentum, partly funding through cost savings of over A$500 million.

Brad Banducci was appointed managing director of its Australian food and liquor division while Dave Chambers will be the director for Woolworths supermarkets reporting to Banducci, it said in a statement.

Last week, rival Wesfarmers, which runs the Coles brand of supermarkets, posted a 3.7 percent drop in net profit. (1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by David Gregorio)