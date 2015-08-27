UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd reported a 12.5 percent fall in full-year net profit on Friday, its first drop in at least 19 years amid tough competition and falling market share.
Woolworths also announced chairman Ralph Waters is stepping down, following chief executive Grant O'Brien out the door.
Woolworths said net profit for the year ended June 28 was A$2.15 billion ($1.54 billion), down from A$2.45 billion a year ago. The result was in line with the profit warning issued by the 91-year-old company in June when it announced O'Brien's departure.
Revenue was flat at A$61.15 billion. The company spent A$270 million on one-off costs associated with a restructuring. ($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell, editing by G Crosse)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.