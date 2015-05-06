SYDNEY May 6 Shares in Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket operator by sales, fell 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a drop in quarterly sales.

The company said sales fell 2.1 percent to A$15 billion for the 13 weeks to April 5, due to declining petrol sales, with local media reporting it was the retailer's first quarterly sales decline in more than 20 years.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye)