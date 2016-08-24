UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's top grocer Woolworths put its shares on a trading halt on Wednesday ahead of an announcement on its home improvement joint venture.
Rival Metcash also sought a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding its participation in Woolworth's Home Timber & Hardware Group sale process.
In February, Woolworths posted its first loss in 23 years, prompting a business restructuring last month including job cuts and store closures. ($1 = 1.3144 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources