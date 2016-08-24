SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's top grocer Woolworths put its shares on a trading halt on Wednesday ahead of an announcement on its home improvement joint venture.

Rival Metcash also sought a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding its participation in Woolworth's Home Timber & Hardware Group sale process.

In February, Woolworths posted its first loss in 23 years, prompting a business restructuring last month including job cuts and store closures. ($1 = 1.3144 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)