UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy the Home Timber & Hardware group, owned by Woolworths Ltd, for A$165 million ($125.48 million) in cash.
Metcash, in a statement, said it will fund the acquisition through a fully underwritten institutional placement of A$80 million in equity and A$85 million in debt.
The purchase price equates to a multiple of seven times underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), before synergies and an anticipated release of working capital, Metcash said.
Metcash and Woolworths placed their shares on a trading halt ahead of the announcement.
The resulting business would emerge as a stronger rival to Australia's biggest hardware retailer Bunnings, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd. ($1 = 1.3149 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources