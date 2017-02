JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 High-end South African retailer Woolworths announced plans on Wednesday to open three stores in Nigeria this December, its first foray into Africa's most populous nation and biggest oil producer.

Woolworths , which said it had signed a joint venture with Nigeria's Chellarams , added that it would open seven more stores over the next two years. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)