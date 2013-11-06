JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South African retailer Woolworths said on Wednesday it would pull out of Nigeria, citing high rental costs and supply chain challenges in Africa's most populous country.

"The Nigerian business was unable to sustain a compelling product and value proposition which represents the brand well, and meets the needs of the Nigerian customer," the company said in a statement.

Woolworths said it has three store in Nigeria. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)