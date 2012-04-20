* Woolworths says Q3 same-store food and liquor sales flat

MELBOURNE, April 20 Woolworths, Australia's leading supermarket chain, reported flat same-store food and liquor sales in the third quarter, its slowest rate of growth in more than a decade, falling well short of analysts' expectations.

Seven analysts had on average expected 0.5 percent growth in like-for-like Australian food and liquor sales, after an increase of 1.1 percent in the second quarter and 1.9 percent in the first.

"Comparable store sales in Australian food and liquor for the third quarter were flat despite the growth in customer numbers and units sold," Woolworths said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The news pushed Woolworths shares down 1.08 percent in early trade, against a flat broader market.

The retailer said it remained cautious about the fourth-quarter amid a tight spending environment and weak consumer confidence.

Total group sales including discounter Big W rose 3.8 percent in the third quarter to A$14.07 billion ($14.5 billion).

The retailer blamed a surge in sales in the prior quarter because of panic buying ahead of floods and a cyclone in northern Queensland state, and a cool summer for a slowdown in seasonal sales.

Woolworths has warned since last August that it expected a tough year to June 2012, and it has forecast that net profit growth would be limited to between 2 and 6 percent as it battles beefed-up competition from arch rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers .

Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, and recently extended the price wars to fruit and vegetables.

Woolworths said average prices fell by 4.4 percent in the quarter, due to the heavy discounting.

"Whilst the quarter saw an improving sales trend, we continue to remain cautious about the sales outlook for the fourth quarter, particularly given consumer and business uncertainty about the impact of the carbon tax and interest rates," said Chief Executive Grant O'Brien in a statement.

Same-store sales at discounter Big W fell 0.9 percent in the quarter mainly due to falling prices, as volumes increased.

Recent government data showed total Australian supermarket and grocery store sales were soft in January, rising 0.1 percent, and February, up 0.3 percent.

Woolworths said sales in the quarter at its struggling Dick Smith electronics chain fell 1.7 percent.

It announced plans in January to sell off Dick Smith, which is suffering against no-frills chain JB Hi-Fi, after receiving approaches from unnamed paries. Greenhill Caliburn is advising on the sale.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer.)