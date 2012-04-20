* Woolworths says Q3 same-store food and liquor sales flat
* Sales at Big W fall 0.9 pct
* Price deflation of 4.4 pct in Q3 amid price wars with
Coles
* Shares off 1.0 pct vs flat broader market
MELBOURNE, April 20 Woolworths,
Australia's leading supermarket chain, reported flat same-store
food and liquor sales in the third quarter, its slowest rate of
growth in more than a decade, falling well short of analysts'
expectations.
Seven analysts had on average expected 0.5 percent growth in
like-for-like Australian food and liquor sales, after an
increase of 1.1 percent in the second quarter and 1.9 percent in
the first.
"Comparable store sales in Australian food and liquor for
the third quarter were flat despite the growth in customer
numbers and units sold," Woolworths said in a statement to the
Australian Securities Exchange.
The news pushed Woolworths shares down 1.08 percent in early
trade, against a flat broader market.
The retailer said it remained cautious about the
fourth-quarter amid a tight spending environment and weak
consumer confidence.
Total group sales including discounter Big W rose 3.8
percent in the third quarter to A$14.07 billion ($14.5 billion).
The retailer blamed a surge in sales in the prior quarter
because of panic buying ahead of floods and a cyclone in
northern Queensland state, and a cool summer for a slowdown in
seasonal sales.
Woolworths has warned since last August that it expected a
tough year to June 2012, and it has forecast that net profit
growth would be limited to between 2 and 6 percent as it battles
beefed-up competition from arch rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers
.
Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of
Australia's supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic
items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, and recently
extended the price wars to fruit and vegetables.
Woolworths said average prices fell by 4.4 percent in the
quarter, due to the heavy discounting.
"Whilst the quarter saw an improving sales trend, we
continue to remain cautious about the sales outlook for the
fourth quarter, particularly given consumer and business
uncertainty about the impact of the carbon tax and interest
rates," said Chief Executive Grant O'Brien in a statement.
Same-store sales at discounter Big W fell 0.9 percent in the
quarter mainly due to falling prices, as volumes increased.
Recent government data showed total Australian supermarket
and grocery store sales were soft in January, rising 0.1
percent, and February, up 0.3 percent.
Woolworths said sales in the quarter at its struggling Dick
Smith electronics chain fell 1.7 percent.
It announced plans in January to sell off Dick Smith, which
is suffering against no-frills chain JB Hi-Fi, after
receiving approaches from unnamed paries. Greenhill Caliburn is
advising on the sale.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer.)