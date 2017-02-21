UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 22 Australia's No. 1 supermarket operator by sales, Woolworths Ltd, said half-yearly underlying profit fell 16.7 percent as a bitter price war forced it to slash prices.
Underlying net profit was A$785.7 million ($603 million) for the six months to January. On a statutory basis, the company swung to an interim net profit of A$725.3 million after writedowns on its home improvement unit led to a A$973 million loss the previous first half.
Sales rose 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1.3029 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources