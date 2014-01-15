JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Clothing sales in south africa increased by 10.7% for the first 26 weeks of

the 2014 financial year * Says sales in comparable stores grew by 8.8%. * Says food sales grew by 15.3% with a price movement of 7.2%. * Says general merchandise grew by 6.9% and by 5.1% in comparable stores.