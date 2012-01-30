* Has received approaches for Dick Smith chain
* Total H1 sales up 5% to A$29.7 bln
* Q2 like-for-like Australia food, liquor sales up 1.1%
* Rival Coles steps up price war
(Adds Dick Smith sale, details)
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Woolworths,
Australia's top supermarkets chain, missed market forecasts for
food and liquor sales growth and said on Tuesday it is looking
to sell its struggling Dick Smith electronics chain.
The move to sell Dick Smith, which has suffered against
no-frills chain JB Hi-Fi, helped send Woolworths shares
up 1.6 percent in a flat broader market.
Woolworths said it had received a number of approaches for
Dick Smith since announcing a review of the business in November
and has appointed Greenhill Caliburn to advise on the sale
process.
"A divestment of Dick Smith will enable the Woolworths group
to focus more investment on serving customers in its core
business," Woolworths Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said in a
statement.
The company plans to take a A$300 million restructuring
charge on the business in its first half 2012 results.
First-half sales at Dick Smith rose 0.7 percent to A$731
million ($772.70 million).
Woolworths reported second-quarter Australian food and
liquor sales from stores open for more than a year grew 1.1
percent, which was below six analysts' forecasts for growth
around 1.4 percent.
The company has warned since last August that it expected a
challenging year to June 2012 with food prices falling, shoppers
spending less and competition heating up against arch rival
Coles, owned by Wesfarmers.
"The trading environment has remained tough with continuing
deflation across key product categories combined with a
continued cautious consumer," Tjeerd Jegen, Woolworths' director
of Australian supermarkets and petrol, said in a statement.
Coles stepped up the battle against Woolworths this week,
announcing it would slash fruit and vegetable prices by up to 50
percent, following price wars on essentials like milk, bread and
toilet paper over the past year.
Total sales at Woolworths for the first half of the year
June 2012 rose 5 precent to A$29.7 billion.
Woolworths has said net profit growth would be limited to
between 2 and 6 percent this year.
($1 = 0.9460 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)