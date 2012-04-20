MELBOURNE, April 20 Australia's top retailer
Woolworths Ltd said on Friday it grew market share in
groceries and in all other segments of the business in the third
quarter against arch rival Coles.
The comments were made by Chief Executive Grant O'Brien in
an analyst call.
Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of
Australia's supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic
items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, and recently
extended the price wars to fruit and vegetables.
