* Woolworths has A$8.6 bln in property on books

* Appetite seen for property trust

* Woolworths investor reaction seen dependent on use of proceeds

* Woolworths plans 100 new Masters home improvement stores open in 5 years (Adds CFO, analyst comments)

By Miranda Maxwell

Nov 2 Australia's Woolworths is considering spinning off its property portfolio, on the books at A$8.6 billion ($8.9 billion) as it expands, adding supermarkets and promising 100 new Masters home improvement centres in the next five years.

Woolworths executives declined to say what the property trust might be worth. Analysts said it was too simplistic to directly translate the book value into a trust value.

"We may just add them all up and then float them off," Woolworths Chief Financial Officer Tom Pockett said.

"You can sell the portfolio, you can sell single stores or you can sell groups of stores, or you can package a whole group together such as the Masters businesses together and list to a whole lot of private investors or public investors," he said.

Pockett would not be drawn when questioned by Reuters on the value of any property listing.

"I wouldn't want to put a dollar figure on it. It really depends on the size of the portfolio that we may or may not decide to exit, and it really depends on the market conditions at the time we try to do that," Pockett told reporters by telephone after an all-day investor briefing.

Woolworths is undergoing a thorough strategic review as the pace of its core supermarket sales growth lags rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers .

Rival Wesfarmers' home improvement store sites are listed as Bunnings Warehouse Properties Trust .

Woolworths expects to acquire 150 sites and open 100 new Masters home improvement stores in the next five years. It also plans 39 new supermarkets this financial year.

Richard Morris, investment manager at Constellation Capital Management, said investors would have appetite for a property trust with Woolworths and/or Masters sites, similar to Charter Hall Retail trust or the Bunnings Warehouse trust.

The key appeal is in the long, relatively certain leases, with low risk earnings streams given that the tenants are consumer staple retailers.

"There probably would be a bit of a demand if it was priced correctly," Morris said.

Nomura analyst David Cooke said the reaction of Woolworths investors would depend on what management did with the proceeds.

Woolworths shares fell 1.2 percent to A$23.39 on Wednesday, the lowest since mid 2008. Wesfarmers, which also has coal and other non-retail assets, fell 1 percent to A$31.88.

($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies and Sonali Paul)