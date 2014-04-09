April 9 Woolworths Holdings Ltd -

* Intends to fund consideration via a combination of existing cash and new debt facilities, including an equity bridge facility

* Equity bridge facility is expected to be repaid out of proceeds of an underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Intends to commence proposed rights offer once proposed acquisition has been completed

* Has entered into a volume standby underwriting agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan securities Plc and Standard Bank in relation to underwriting proposed rights offer

* Details of proposed rights offer will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE at that stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: