July 17 Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Group sales increased by 14.4 pct for 52 weeks of 2014 financial year

* Sales in comparable stores grew by 9.1 pct

* Clothing sales in South Africa increased by 10.6 pct, sales in comparable stores grew by 8.6 pct

* Food sales grew by 14.8 pct, sales in comparable stores grew by 10.7 pct