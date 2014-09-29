Sept 29 Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Results of rights offer

* Shareholders and their renouncees subscribed for 165,588,582 rights offer shares, equivalent to 98.7 pct of total number of rights offer shares

* Applications were received for 193,102,264 rights offer shares, equivalent to 115.1 pct of total rights offer shares

* 2,214,990 rights offer shares in respect of excess applications will be allocated in an equitable manner