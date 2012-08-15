SEOUL Aug 16 South Korea's Woongjin Holdings said on Thursday it would sell its stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($964.9 million).

Woongjin Holdings, which had flagged its interest in selling the business in February, said it agreed to sell 21.88 million shares in Woongjin Coway for 50,000 won each. ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)