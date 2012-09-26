Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
SEOUL, Sept 26 Woongjin Holdings said the sale of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to local private equity fund MBK Partners was "halted" after the holding company filed for court receivership earlier on Wednesday, throwing the $1.1 billion deal into question.
Woongjin Holdings is Woongjin Coway's largest shareholder with a 28.4 percent stake. MBK Partners agreed to pay 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) for a combined 31 percent stake in Woongjin Coway in August.
The deal was expected to be one of the largest private equity-led deals in Asia this year.
MBK had been due to complete payment in a few days, sources familiar with the deal said.
Officials at Woongjin Holdings, Woongjin Coway and MBK Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia