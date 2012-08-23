UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's Woongjin Holdings Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it is considering selling its unlisted solar cell unit, Woongjin Polysilicon Co, as part of restructuring efforts, but added that nothing has been decided.
A Woongjin Holdings official said Woongjin Polysilicon's creditors, including Woori Bank and eight other companies, have previously requested repayment of an outstanding syndicated loan of around 300 billion won ($265 million) in total.
Last week, Woongjin Holdings said it would sell a stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($960 million). ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources