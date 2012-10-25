SEOUL Oct 25 Private equity firm MBK Partners will buy water purifier maker Woongjin Coway from its major shareholder Woongjin Holdings, in a deal a South Korean court is expected to approve, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Stakeholders are set to submit an official request to that effect next week, pending court approval, the source said.

