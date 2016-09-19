HONG KONG, Sept 19 (IFR) - South Korea's Woori Bank
has named banks to manage a US dollar Additional
Tier 1 offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank,
Credit Agricole, HSBC and Nomura are active bookrunners.
BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley are passive bookrunners.
Woori Bank Global Markets Asia is a co-manager.
The 144A/Reg S perpetual non-call five offering is expected
to begin marketing tomorrow and score ratings of Ba3/BB+
(Moody's/S&P).
This will be the first Korean AT1 offering since a revision
to the Banking Act allowed banks to issue perpetual securities.
Previously, banks had to issue securities with a maturity of 30
years and an option to extend.
Woori's previous AT1 bonds, which are callable in 2020, are
trading at a yield to call of around 3.8%.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby and
Daniel Stanton)