SEOUL, June 22 China's Anbang Insurance Group has expressed interest in buying about a 10 percent stake in South Korea's Woori Bank, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Multiple parties have shown interest in smaller stakes, the person added, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) currently owns a 51 percent stake in Woori Bank.

An official at the Financial Services Commission, which oversees the KDIC, said it and the KDIC is currently reviewing the details of a sale plan and tapping potential interest in Woori Bank, but declined to elaborate as nothing had been finalised.

Anbang said it did not comment on rumours.

Anbang Insurance Group had previously bid for a controlling stake in Woori Bank in 2014. At the time, the controlling stake was not sold as at least two bidders were needed for the sale to proceed under South Korean rules.

A 10 percent stake in Woori Bank is valued at about 343 billion won ($297.35 million) as of Tuesday's close. ($1 = 1,153.5200 won) (Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)