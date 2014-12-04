* Decision widely expected after govt received only one bid

* Govt says to sell 5.94 pct stake for 453.1 bln won (Updates with comments from regulator, details on auction)

SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's government suspended the sale of its controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at around $2.7 billion after failing to attract enough bidders, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday.

The announcement by the Financial Services Commission was widely expected as the government's fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake in Woori Bank collapsed on Friday after attracting a lone bid. Analysts had valued the 30 percent stake on sale this time at about 3 trillion won ($2.71 billion).

Under South Korean rules, at least two bidders were needed for the sale to proceed. The regulator said the government will consider how to move forward in its efforts to divest from Woori, the country's second-biggest bank by assets, without offering a specific timeline.

The government has repeatedly tried to sell out of Woori Bank in a bid to recoup some of the more than $12 billion it spent to bail the bank and its affiliates out more than a decade ago.

The regulator said the government plans to sell a 5.94 percent Woori stake for 453.1 billion won ($406.66 million) following the results of a separate auction. It did not name the buyers.

(1 US dollar = 1,114.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)