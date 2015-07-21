SEOUL, July 21 South Korea, which has failed in
four attempts to sell its controlling stake in Woori Bank
, the country's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday
it plans to sell around 30-40 percent in several blocks ranging
from 4 percent to 10 percent each.
The government, which holds 51 percent of Woori Bank, has
repeatedly tried to sell out in a bid to recoup some of the more
than $12 billion it spent to bail out the bank and its former
affiliates a decade ago.
The country's Financial Services Commission said in a
statement that there is no sales timetable yet.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe)