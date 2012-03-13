Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL, March 13 South Korea plans to extend a deal with JP Morgan, Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Daewoo Securities Co Ltd to manage the stalled sale of Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The three banks were picked as sale managers in 2010, when the government launched the full-scale sale of Woori, but the deal has failed twice because of a lack of bidders.
The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One