SEOUL Aug 17 South Korean private equity firm Vogo Fund has dropped its plan to bid for a controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings , a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Vogo is one of three private equity groups which have expressed interest in the South Korean government's up to 57 percent stake in Woori, worth around 5.5 trillion won ($5.1 billion). The preliminary auction for the stake closes at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday. ($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)