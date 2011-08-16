SEOUL Aug 16 South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings aims to build $2 billion in committed foreign currency credit lines by the end of this year, the group's chairman said, in line with the country's efforts to shore up financing following recent market turmoil.

"By the end of this year, (Woori) will obtain additional credit lines of $1 billion," Lee Pal-Seung told reporters before a meeting with regulatory authorities on Tuesday.

His remarks come as South Korean regulators call for local banks to stave off possible foreign currency liquidity problems after financial stocks took a harder beating than other Asian peers.

South Korea's financial watchdog is currently conducting health checks on banks operating in the country to assess their ability to secure foreign exchange funding in emergency situations.

Shares in Woori jumped 6.2 percent versus the broader market's 4 percent rise as of 0354 GMT.

Other local lenders such as Kookmin Bank, part of KB Financial Group , are also working to expand their committed lines for foreign borrowing.

Kim Seok-dong, Chairman of Financial Services Commission, the country's top market supervisor, said that local financial holding firms agreed to diversify their foreign currency borrowings away from the United States and Europe.

"We will strengthen fiscal soundness by and large," Kim told reporters after the meeting.

In the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, the South Korean government pushed through supplementary budgets and pumped money into the banking sector as the central bank slashed the base interest rate by 325 basis points between late 2008 and early 2009, entering urgency swap contracts with the United States and neighbouring countries. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)