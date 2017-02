SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea's Woori Investment & Securities has set the price for its 636 billion won ($562.6 million) rights offering at 9,530 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The price represents a 11 percent discount to the closing price of its shares on Thursday. ($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)