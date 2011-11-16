SEOUL Nov 16 South Korea's Woori Bank is
planning to lodge a lawsuit against Citigroup, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Scotland
related to over 1 trillion won ($888 million) in losses on its
2005 derivatives investments, a company spokesman said.
The Woori Bank spokesman said its board recently approved
the plan.
However, he declined to give further details such where the
suit may be filed in advance of the filing itself.
In 2005, Woori Bank invested around $1.5 billion in CDO and
CDS products but saw huge losses when the global financial
crisis hit afterwards.
A Citibank Korea spokesman was not available for comment. A
spokesman at Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
A RBS official in Seoul said the firm was looking into the
matter, declining to be named because he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Jungyoun
Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)