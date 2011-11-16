* Woori biggest local casualty of U.S. subprime crisis
* Was penalised by regulators in 2009
* No timeframe given for suit; location could be New York
* Citi, Merrill, RBS have no comment
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 16 Woori Bank is preparing to
sue Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Royal Bank of Scotland over losses on as much as $300
million in derivatives investments, a spokesman of the South
Korean bank said, in the latest legal salvo against large banks
that sold risky debt.
South Korea's Woori was the biggest victim of the U.S.
subprime mortgage crisis among its domestic peers, which led to
the global financial meltdown in 2008, forcing Woori to write
off most of its around $1.5 billion investments in credit
default swaps and collateralised debt obligations it had made in
2005 and 2006.
The bank was reprimanded by Korean regulators in 2009 over
its CDO and CDS investments and poor internal controls which
they said led to 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in losses.
A Woori spokesman said its board had recently approved the
plan for the legal action. He declined to say when or where the
suit may be filed in advance of the filing itself.
A senior executive at the bank said its legal team is now
reviewing the case and plans to pick external law firms for a
possible legal case in New York. The spokesman and the senior
executive did not want to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
A Citi spokesman and a spokesman at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong declined to comment. The RBS Seoul office had
no comment.
OTHER LAWSUITS
Investors have accused big U.S. and European banks in dozens
of U.S. federal and state lawsuits of having misled them about
the risks of the investments they made.
Since April 2010, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co have agreed to pay a combined
nearly $1 billion to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission lawsuits over alleged defective CDOs. None of the
banks admitted wrongdoing.
Citigroup's $285 million accord has yet to win court
approval, and the federal judge handling that case has expressed
deep skepticism about whether the settlement is fair.
Woori's parent Woori Finance Holdings is 57
percent owned by the Korean government.
($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
