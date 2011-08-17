SEOUL Aug 17 South Korea's financial regulator
said on Wednesday that it will decide on Friday whether to go
ahead with a $5.1 billion stake sale in Woori Finance Holdings
Co Ltd after only one bidder made a proposal,
putting the sale at risk of once again falling
through .
A consortium led by local private equity house MBK Partners
emerged as the sole bidder for the government's up to 57 percent
stake in Woori, after two rival contenders dropped out at the
last minute ahead of the auction deadline on Wednesday.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement
that it would hold a meeting at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday to
decide on the stake sale.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)