SEOUL Aug 17 South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday that it will decide on Friday whether to go ahead with a $5.1 billion stake sale in Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd after only one bidder made a proposal, putting the sale at risk of once again falling through .

A consortium led by local private equity house MBK Partners emerged as the sole bidder for the government's up to 57 percent stake in Woori, after two rival contenders dropped out at the last minute ahead of the auction deadline on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that it would hold a meeting at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday to decide on the stake sale. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)